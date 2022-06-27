scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate climbs Rs 192/10 gm, while silver rallies Rs 1,157/kg

Gold prices today, June 27, 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 51,021 per 10 grams, up Rs 192 from Friday's closing price of Rs 50,829, while 999 purity silver opened at Rs 60,507 per kg, up Rs 1,157 from Rs 59,350. Keep reading to find out bullion prices for today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 3:31:08 pm
Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates (Photo: File/Representational)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Update: Prices of gold and silver rates opened higher in the key spot markets of India on Monday, June 27, 2022.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 51,021, surging Rs 192 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,829, while 999 purity silver opened at Rs 60,507, taking a hike of Rs 1,157 from the previous closing price of Rs 59,350, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,021 50,829
995 50,817 50,625
916 46,735 46,559
750 38,266 38,122
585 29,847 29,735
Silver 999 60,507 59,350
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

The gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,825.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 202.00 (0.4 %) at 01:32 PM, while the silver contract for July delivery was trading at Rs 60,530.00 per kg, up Rs 781.00 (1.31 %) at the same time, on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). 

In the international market, gold prices firmed on Monday, as some Western nations’ plans to ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, signalled potentially tighter supplies of bullion, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,828.99 per ounce by 0102 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,830.90, the report said.

Commenting on the gold prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices were supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that G-7 nations may ban the import of new gold from Russia. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,820 and resistance at $1,850 per ounce. MCX Gold August futures support lies at Rs 50,500 and resistance at Rs 51,200 per 10 grams.”

