Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold drops Rs 45/10 gm, silver descends by Rs 603/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the key spot markets on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,984 per 10 grams, taking a Rs 45 drop from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 51,029, while that of 999 purity silver was 61,203 per kg, falling Rs 603 from Rs 61,806, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,984 51,029 995 50,780 50,825 916 46,701 46,743 750 38,238 38,272 585 29,826 29,852 Silver 999 61,203 61,806 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

The gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was trading at Rs 50,820.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 185.00 (0.36%) at 3:56 PM, while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 60,810.00 per kg, down Rs 601.00 (0.98%) at 3:59 PM.

In the global market, gold fell slightly on Friday and was on track for a tiny weekly loss as Treasury yields increased, with investors keeping an eye out for key monthly US inflation data to get cues about the future of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,846.30 per ounce, as of 07:43 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,849.50, the report said.

Commenting on the gold prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Commodity Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices witnessed selling on Thursday with dollar rally and surge in US bond yields. The US inflation data speculation has lowered investors’ appetite for gold while traders are cautious ahead of US FOMC meet in the coming week. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1,830 and resistance at $1,860 per ounce. MCX Gold Aug support lies at Rs 50,700 and resistance at Rs 51,200 per 10 grams.”