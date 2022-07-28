Gold Silver Rate Today(28 July): Gold surges Rs 332/10 gm, silver rallies Rs 1,004/kg

Updated: July 28, 2022 2:27:10 pm
Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today: Prices of gold and silver opened sharply higher in the key spot markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,174 per 10 grams, rising Rs 332 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 50,842, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 55,844 per kg, surging Rs 1,004 from Rs 54,840, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|51,174
|50,842
|995
|50,969
|50,638
|916
|46,875
|46,571
|750
|38,381
|38,132
|585
|29,937
|29,743
|Silver
|999
|55,844
|54,840
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 51,210.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 490.00 (0.97 per cent) at 1:42 pm while the silver contract for September delivery was at Rs 56,520.00, up Rs 1,676.00 (3.06 per cent).
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,743.49 per ounce, as of 0711 GMT, its highest since July 13. US gold futures rose 1.1 per cent to $1,737.40, according to Reuters data.
Subscriber Only Stories
Commenting on the gold market, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices rallied after US Fed hiked key interest rates by 75 bps in line with market expectations. The Fed agreed that economic activities have slowed down and was less hawkish in their comments which drove prices to high. The US Fed is still committed to control inflation and is expected to raise interest rates by 200 bps in the remaining months of 2022. The sharp fall in dollar index also supported buying in the yellow metal.”
His brokerage pegs support for COMEX Spot gold at $1,720 per ounce and resistance at $1,750. For MCX August gold, he noted the support at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams and resistance at Rs 51,300.
