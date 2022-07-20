Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold slips Rs 201/10 gms, silver falls Rs 333/kg

Updated: July 20, 2022 1:50:15 pm
Gold Silver Today: Gold and silver rates opened lower in the key spot markets of the country on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,477 per 10 grams, slipping Rs 201 from the previous close of Rs 50,678, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 55,230 per kg, falling Rs 333 from Rs 55,563, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|50,477
|50,678
|995
|50,275
|50,475
|916
|46,237
|46,421
|750
|37,858
|38,009
|585
|29,529
|29,647
|Silver
|999
|55,230
|55,563
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,285.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 35.00 (0.07 per cent) at 12:32 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 55,779.00 per kg, up Rs 52.00 (0.09 per cent).
Geojit Financial Services in their technical report on the MCX August gold contract said to expect mild negative bias initially and that a breaking of Rs 51,200 is required to continue gain in the counter. Consistent trades below Rs 50,200 is a sign of major liquidation, the report added.
In the international market, spot gold dipped 0.3 per cent to $1,706.85 per ounce by 0610 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.3 per cent to $1,706.00, Reuters data showed.
