Gold Silver Price Today: Gold surges Rs 226/10 gms, silver rises Rs 807/kg

Gold Silver Rate: Prices of gold and silver opened higher in the key spot markets of the country on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The opening price of 999 purity gold was Rs 50,629 per 10 grams, taking a hike of Rs 226 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,403, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 55,574 per kg, rising Rs 807 from the previous close of Rs 54,767, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,629 50,403 995 50,426 50,201 916 46,376 46,169 750 37,972 37,802 585 29,618 29,486 Silver 999 55,574 54,767 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,330.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 223.00 (0.45 per cent) at 12:20 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 56,020.00 per kg, up Rs 433.00 (0.78 per cent) at the same time.

IIFL Securities in the their technical report on gold trade said to expect the precious metal trading sideways down, as the MACD index generated a crossover sell signal (the MACD histogram is printing in negative territory with a downward sloping trajectory). Sell on rise is likely to remain in favor in the near term, the report added.

Earlier this month, the Centre increased the import duty on gold from 10.75 per cent to 15 per cent in an effort to manage the current account deficit and growing gold imports. Gold now has a regular customs duty charge of 12.5 per cent instead of the prior 7.5 per cent. The agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC), which is 2.5 per cent, would bring the overall customs rate on gold to 15 per cent. However, market analysts do not believe that this will significantly impact the demand for the yellow metal in the mid to long-term period.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,713.91 per ounce by 0453 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. US gold futures gained 0.5 per cent to $1,712.70, Reuters data showed.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC securities said, “Gold prices traded higher on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.40 per cent up near ,$1714 per ounce in the morning trade. The yellow metal witnessed recovery supported by weaker dollar which was trading down by 0.26 per cent at 107.63. The eased expectations of lesser that 1 per cent hike in interest rates from US FED supported precious metals to trade up. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1700 and resistance at $1730 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 49,900 and resistance at Rs 50,700 per 10 grams.”