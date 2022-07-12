scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Gold, silver rates today: Gold drops Rs 107/10 gms, silver slips Rs 699/kg

Gold Silver Rates Today News Updates: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,770 per 10 grams, down Rs 107 from Monday's closing price of Rs 50,877 per kg, while the opening price of 999 purity silver was Rs 56,046, down Rs 699 from Rs 56,745. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 2:38:18 pm
Gold & silver prices drop today: (Photo: Reuters/File)

Gold silver prices today, July 12, 2022: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the key spot markets of the country on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The opening price of 999 purity gold was Rs 50,770 per 10 grams, down Rs 107 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 50,877.  Simultaneously, the opening price of 999 purity silver was Rs 56,046 per kg, down Rs 699 from Rs 56,745, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,770 50,877
995 50,567 50,673
916 46,322 46,603
750 37,928 38,158
585 29,583 29,763
Silver 999 56,046 56,745
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,720.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 76.00 (0.15 per cent) at 01:15 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 56,490.00 per kg, down Rs 435.00 (0.76 per cent) at 01:16 PM. 

Geojit Financial Services in their technical report on the MCX August gold contract said to expect mild negative bias initially. “It required to break above Rs 51,200 for recovery up-ticks. Consistent trades below Rs 50,200 is a sign of major liquidation,” the report said.

The brokerage pegs support at Rs 50,550, while it sees resistance around Rs 50,803.

Read |RBI paves way for global trade settlement in rupee

Earlier this month, Centre increased the import duty on gold from 10.75 per cent to 15 per cent in an effort to manage the current account deficit and growing gold imports. The baseline customs duty rate for gold has increased to 12.5 per cent from the previous 7.5 per cent . This will bring the actual customs duty on gold to 15 per cent coupled with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC), which is 2.5 per cent. According to market analysts, however, this won’t significantly impact the demand for the precious metal in the mid to long-term period.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,728.58 per ounce by 0457 GMT, after hitting its lowest since September 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $1,727.20, according to Reuters data.

