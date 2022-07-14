Gold silver price today in India: Gold inches Rs 4/10 gms, silver climbs Rs 243/kg

Gold Silver Rates Today (July 14): The prices of gold and silver opened higher in the key spot markets of the country on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The opening price of 999 purity gold was Rs 50,804 per 10 grams, rising marginally by Rs 4 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 50,800. Simultaneously, the opening price of 999 purity silver was Rs 56,317 per kg, up Rs 243 from Rs 56,074, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,804 50,800 995 50,601 50,597 916 46,536 46,533 750 38,103 38,100 585 29,720 29,718 Silver 999 56,317 56,074 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for the August delivery was trading at Rs 50,460.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 342.00 (0.67 per cent) at 12:41 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 56,582.00 per kg, down Rs 545.00 (0.95 per cent) at the same time.

Geojit Financial Services in their technical report on the MCX August gold contract said to expect mild negative bias initially. Trades below Rs 50,200 on a regular basis would indicate significant liquidation, the report added.

The Centre increased the import duty on gold from 10.75 per cent to 15 per cent earlier this month in an effort to reduce the current account deficit and growing gold imports. Gold now has a regular customs duty charge of 12.5 per cent instead of the prior 7.5 per cent. The agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC), which is 2.5 per cent, would be added, bringing the overall customs rate on gold to 15 per cent. Despite the changes, market experts do not see it significantly impacting the demand for the precious metal in the mid to long-term period.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $1,726.29 per ounce by 0532 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.6 per cent to $1,725.30, as per Reuters data.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC securities said, “Gold prices traded steady on Thursday with COMEX Spot gold prices were trading near $1,730 per ounce in the morning trade. The yellow metal witnessed recovery post US inflation data despite of stronger dollar. The US CPI rose to 9.10 per cent in June on year on year basis against 8.6 per cent in May. The higher inflation numbers spurred some buying in gold over recession fears with market discounting higher rate hike from FED in next FOMC meeting. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,720 and resistance at $1,745 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 50,500 and resistance at Rs 51,100 per 10 grams.”