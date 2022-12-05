scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices rise in domestic market amid firm global cues

Gold Rate Today, Silver Today Price, December 5: Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 53,972 per 10 grams, up Rs 316 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 53,656, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,891 per kg, rising Rs 1,457 from Rs 64,434. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate, Silver Price, Gold Silver RateSilver Rate Today, Gold Rate Today: American gold bars stand on display during a preview of "Gold", a new exhibition dedicated to the highly prized mineral at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, November 15, 2006. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Today Gold Price, Silver Price Today, 5 December 2022: Gold and silver prices opened higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Monday, December 5 amid positive cues in the global market.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 53,972 per 10 grams, up Rs 316 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 53,656, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,891 per kg, up Rs 1,457 from Rs 64,434, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 53,972 53,656
995 53,756 53,441
916 49,438 49,149
750 40,479 40,242
585 31,574 31,389
Silver 999 65,891 64,434
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for February delivery was trading at Rs 54,101.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 251.00 (0.47 per cent) at 3:08 pm while the silver contract for March delivery was at Rs 66,837.00, up Rs 388.00 (0.58 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold was little changed at $1,799.26 per ounce by 0717 GMT, after touching its highest level since July 5 at $1,809.91. US gold futures ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $1,812.10.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

Commenting on gold, Colin Shah, Founder & MD at Kama Jewelry in a price outlook on Friday said, “Gold has picked up in price action massively, rising by nearly $60/oz in the last two weeks alone to trade around $1,800 levels. The rise in prices is largely due to the dovish commentary by the Fed on its monetary policy. Looking ahead to the month of December, the metal looks set to extend recent gains, due to a combination of softer inflation prints, weaker economic data points, and a 90 per cent chance of the Fed hiking interest rates by 50 bps on December 14th.”

“The $1,850 range seems to be the technical level the metal can be expected to reach by the month-end, with further rate hikes looming next year posing headwinds, making investors more cautious. We expect the metal to retreat by a small margin in the middle of December around the Fed rate hike announcement,” he noted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:19:37 pm
Next Story

Watch: This video shows how noodles in China are made from scratch

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close