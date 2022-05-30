Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold rises Rs 91/10 gm, silver slips Rs 76/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold price opened higher in the key spot markets while silver rates slipped on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,295 per 10 grams, up Rs 91 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 51,204, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,462 per kg, down Rs 76 from Rs 62,538, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,295 51,204 995 51,090 50,999 916 46,986 46,903 750 38,471 38,403 585 30,008 29,954 Silver 999 62,462 62,538 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51,041.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 128.00 (0.25 per cent) at 12:58 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 62,380.00, up Rs 264.00 (0.43 per cent).

In the global market, gold prices rose on Monday as the US dollar weakened, but recent gains are unlikely to stave off another monthly fall for greenback-priced bullion, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,860.77 per ounce, as of 0451 GMT. US gold futures also climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,865.00, the report said.

Commenting on the gold market, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “On COMEX, gold prices recovered from lower levels in the previous session holding the support level of $1,845 where it may test its resistance level of $1,870 supported by the slight cool off in the dollar index. On MCX, Gold opened on a flat note where sideways to upside is expected, having resistance at Rs 51,300 with the support at Rs 50,700. Silver has resistance at Rs 63,000 and having support at Rs 62,000.”