scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold rises Rs 91/10 gm, silver slips Rs 76/kg

Gold Prices Today, 30 May 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,295 per 10 grams, up Rs 91 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 51,204, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,462 per kg, down Rs 76 from Rs 62,538. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 1:19:33 pm
Gold Prices Today, Silver price today newsGold, Silver Prices Today Updates: Gold jewellery (Representative image: Pixabay)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold price opened higher in the key spot markets while silver rates slipped on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,295 per 10 grams, up Rs 91 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 51,204, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,462 per kg, down Rs 76 from Rs 62,538, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,295 51,204
995 51,090 50,999
916 46,986 46,903
750 38,471 38,403
585 30,008 29,954
Silver 999 62,462 62,538
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51,041.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 128.00 (0.25 per cent) at 12:58 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 62,380.00, up Rs 264.00 (0.43 per cent).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the global market, gold prices rose on Monday as the US dollar weakened, but recent gains are unlikely to stave off another monthly fall for greenback-priced bullion, news agency Reuters reported.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
Explained: Eight years of Modi GovtPremium
Explained: Eight years of Modi Govt
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...Premium
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...
Deepening Tata synergy: Air India onboards senior Vistara executivesPremium
Deepening Tata synergy: Air India onboards senior Vistara executives
More Premium Stories >>

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,860.77 per ounce, as of 0451 GMT. US gold futures also climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,865.00, the report said.

Commenting on the gold market, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “On COMEX, gold prices recovered from lower levels in the previous session holding the support level of $1,845 where it may test its resistance level of $1,870 supported by the slight cool off in the dollar index. On MCX, Gold opened on a flat note where sideways to upside is expected, having resistance at Rs 51,300 with the support at Rs 50,700. Silver has resistance at Rs 63,000 and having support at Rs 62,000.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 30: Latest News

Advertisement