Gold Silver Rate Today(August 3): Gold and silver prices decline in spot markets; here’s what you pay

August 3, 2022 3:27:42 pm
Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices opened lower in the key spot markets on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,486 per 10 grams, down Rs 63 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 51,549, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 57,057 per kg, down Rs 847 from Rs 57,904, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|51,486
|51,549
|995
|51,280
|51,343
|916
|47,161
|47,219
|750
|38,615
|38,662
|585
|30,119
|30,156
|Silver
|999
|57,057
|57,904
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 51,429 per 10 grams, up Rs 47.00 (0.09 per cent) at 2:42 pm while the silver contract for September delivery was at Rs 57,300.00, down Rs 286.00 (0.5 per cent).
In the global market, spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,765.68 per ounce by 0839 GMT. On Tuesday, bullion rose to its highest since July 5, hitting $1,787.79 before closing down 0.6 per cent on the day to break a four-session winning streak. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,782.90, Reuters data showed.
Commenting on the precious metal, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices pared some gains on dollar recovery and rise in US bond yields as some Fed officials signalled steeper rate hikes in coming months. The 10 year US Treasury yields rose to 2.74 per cent while dollar index was above 106 lowering demand for the yellow metal. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,750 and resistance at $1,785 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 51,100 and resistance at Rs 51,700 per 10 grams.”
