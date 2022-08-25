scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today(25 August 2022): Gold and silver prices surge; here’s what you pay

Gold Silver Price Today,25 August 2022: Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 51,958 per 10 grams, rising Rs 328 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 51,630, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 55,785 per kg, climbing Rs 561 from Rs 55,224. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate Today | Today Gold and Silver RateToday Gold and Silver Rate in India: Customers select gold jewelry in a jewellery shop in Agartala. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

Gold Rate, Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices opened higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,958 per 10 grams, up Rs 328 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 51,630, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 55,785 per kg, up Rs 561 from Rs 55,224, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,958 51,630
995 51,750 51,423
916 47,594 47,293
750 38,969 38,723
585 30,395 30,204
Silver 999 55,785 55,224
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 51,770.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 331.00 (0.64 per cent) at 1:00 pm while the silver contract for September delivery was at Rs 55,690.00, up Rs 753.00 (1.37 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $1,756.64 per ounce, as of 0548 GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $1,769.00, according to Reuters data.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today
Also Read |Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 (Series II): All you need to know

Commenting on the bullion market, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices traded firm on Thursday with COMEX Spot gold prices were trading 0.24 per cent up near $1756 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices recovered with dollar decline and weak US economic data. The traders and investors are awaiting for comments from FED chair from Jackson Hole symposium over future course. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1740 and resistance at $1770 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs. 51200 and resistance at Rs. 51800 per 10 grams.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:26:29 pm
Next Story

US, India ties ‘one of the most important partnerships’ of 21st century: Dy Secretary of Treasury

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement