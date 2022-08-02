Gold Silver Rate Today(2 August): Gold falls Rs 231/10 gm, silver cracks Rs 757/kg

Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the key spot markets of the country on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,437 per 10 grams, down Rs 231 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 51,668, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 57,622 per kg, down Rs 757 from Rs 58,379, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,437 51,668 995 51,231 51,461 916 47,116 47,328 750 38,578 38,751 585 30,091 30,226 Silver 999 57,622 58,379 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 51,444 per 10 grams, down Rs 73.00 (0.14 per cent) at 3:18 pm while the silver contract for September delivery was at Rs 57,950.00, down Rs 376.00 (0.64 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold was flat around $1,771.29 per ounce by 0843 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,780.39 earlier in the session. US gold futures were unchanged at $1,787.10, according to Reuters data.

Commenting on gold prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices pared early gains witnessed profit booking on firm dollar over possible tension between US and China. Earlier, gold prices rose on safe haven buying as weak economic data from across world boosted recession fears. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1,750 and resistance at $1,780 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 51,100 and resistance at Rs 51,700 per 10 gram.”