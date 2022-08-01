scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today(1 August): Gold and silver prices today, check here

Gold Silver Today, 1 August, 2022: Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 51,405 per 10 grams, slipping Rs 61 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 51,466, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 57,912 per kg, rising Rs 359 from Rs 57,553. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 1:50:07 pm
Gold Rate Today | Silver Rate Today | Gold Silver Rate Today | Today Gold Silver RateToday Gold and Silver Rate in India: Customers select gold jewelry in a jewellery shop at Agartala.(Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today: Prices of gold opened marginally lower in the key spot markets while silver roseon Monday, August 1, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,405 per 10 grams, down Rs 61 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 51,466, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 57,912 per kg, up Rs 359 from Rs 57,553, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,405 51,466
995 51,199 51,260
916 47,087 47,143
750 38,554 38,600
585 30,072 30,108
Silver 999 57,912 57,553
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 51,409 per 10 grams, down Rs 217.00 (0.42 per cent) at 1:33 pm while the silver contract for September delivery was at Rs 58,107.00, down Rs 263.00 (0.45 per cent).

In the global market, spot gold held its ground at $1,764.29 per ounce, as of 0650 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on Friday. US gold futures dipped 0.2 per cent to $1,779 per ounce, according to Reuters data.

Geojit Financial Services in its technical report noted “while prices stay above Rs 51,200 expect recovery moves. Further selloffs are seen only a break of Rs 50,400.”

