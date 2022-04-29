scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold rises Rs 477/10 gm, silver climbs Rs 484/kg

Gold Prices Today, 28 April 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,003 per 10 grams, up Rs 477 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 51,526, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 64,750 per kg, up Rs 484 from Rs 64,266. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2022 2:16:53 pm
Gold Prices Today, Silver price today newsGold, Silver Prices Today Updates: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold and silver prices in the key spot markets of India opened higher on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,003 per 10 grams, up Rs 477 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 51,526, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 64,750 per kg, up Rs 484 from Rs 64,266, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 52,003 51,526
995 51,795 51,320
916 47,635 47,198
750 39,002 38,645
585 30,422 30,143
Silver 999 64,750 64,266
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51,700.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 438.00 (0.85 per cent) at 1:57 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 64,538.00, up Rs 621.00 (0.97 per cent).



In the international market, gold rose on Friday as worrying US economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but bullion was likely to log its first monthly drop since January on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,905.67 per ounce, as of 0546 GMT, but had lost about 1.6 per cent so far this month. US gold futures were up 0.9 per cent at $1,908.10, the report said.

“Precious metals gained the ground as weak US data indicates a slowdown in the US economy. US GDP data, released yesterday, stood at -1.4 per cent while forecasted at 1.1 per cent. International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded the global economic growth, which ramp up the expectation as US economic data have started indicating a slowdown in the economy that may support precious metals at lower levels. Technically, selling momentums are getting weaker in precious metals that may support gold and silver prices. However, a strong US dollar and bond yield may cape the gain. Today prices may remain range-bound ahead of Fed’s policy meeting, scheduled next week,” said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

