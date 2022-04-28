Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold declines Rs 485/10 gm, silver crashes Rs 1,286/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Prices of gold and silver in the key spot markets of India opened sharply lower on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,264 per 10 grams, down Rs 485 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 51,749, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 63,991 per kg, down Rs 1,286 from Rs 65,277, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51,183.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 16.00 (0.03 per cent) at 2:24 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 64,290.00, down Rs 390.00 (0.60 per cent).

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,264 51,749 995 51,059 51,542 916 46,958 47,402 750 38,448 38,812 585 29,989 30,273 Silver 999 63,991 65,277 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the global market, gold prices fell to a 10-week low on Thursday, as an elevated US dollar hurt demand for greenback-priced bullion, while an impending Federal Reserve interest rate hike also dented the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,885.06 per ounce, as of 0805 GMT, and hit its lowest since Feb. 17 earlier in the session. US gold futures slipped 0.1% to $1,885.90, the report said.

“Market participants are trading with a cautious approach ahead of the Fed policy meet scheduled next meet. Russia will stop supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria, the two NATO and EU members said, an escalation in the deepening rift between the West and Moscow over Ukraine as tensions also surged in neighboring Moldova. Focus today will be on few US housing numbers and speech from ECB Governor Lagarde. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,880-1,920 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 51,000-51,900 could be expected,” said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.