Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 125/10 gm, silver declines Rs 363/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold and silver prices in key spot markets of the country opened lower on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,868 per 10 grams, down Rs 125 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 51,993, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,234 per kg, down Rs 363 from Rs 65,597, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51372.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 212.00 (0.41 per cent) at 3:22 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 65,016.00, up Rs 48.00 (0.07 per cent).

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,868 51,993 995 51,660 51,785 916 47,511 47,626 750 38,901 38,995 585 30,343 30,416 Silver 999 65,234 65,597 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the international market, gold prices slipped 1 per cent to a two-month low earlier on Wednesday as a rally in dollar on expectations of faster US rate hikes dented the appeal of greenback-priced bullion, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent at $1,894.96 per ounce as of 1001 GMT, having dropped to $1,886.09, a low since Feb. 25. US gold futures slid 0.4 per cent to $1,896, the report said.

“Gold prices witnessed selling on stronger dollar and recovery in equity indices. The dollar index rose by 0.20 per cent to 102.50 extending previous gains. The geopolitical risk has capped downside while traders are also awaiting for US FOMC decision next week. The expectations of 50 bps rate hike and narrowing Fed balance sheet has dampened demand for gold as safe haven. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1,870 and resistance at $1,905 per ounce. MCX Gold June support lies at Rs 51,000 and resistance at Rs. 51,600 per 10 gram,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.