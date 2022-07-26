scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Gold Silver Today (26 July): Gold slips Rs 89/10 gms, silver declines Rs 621/kg

Gold Rate, Silver Rate Today(26 July, 2022): The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,822 per 10 grams, down Rs 89 from Monday's closing price of Rs 50,911. Simultaneously, the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 54,106 per kg, down Rs 621 from Rs 54,727. Read below to find out bullion prices for today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2022 2:46:39 pm
Gold Silver Price Today: Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold Silver Rate: Gold and silver prices opened lower in the major spot markets of the country on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,822 per 10 grams, down Rs 89 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 50,911, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 54,106 per kg, down Rs 621 from Rs 54,727, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,822 50,911
995 50,619 50,707
916 46,553 46,634
750 38,117 38,183
585 29,731 29,783
Silver 999 54,106 54,727
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
Read |Gold futures likely to fall upto Rs 46,000 per 10 grams by September end: Analysts

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs  50,685.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 149.00 (0.29 per cent) at 12:55 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 54,780.00 per kg, up Rs 373.00 (0.69 per cent).

IIFL Securities in their technical report on gold trade said that the prices for gold are expected to trade sideways down as it failed to surpass 55-day EMA and faced selling pressure from the same area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

The daily RSI also remained below 50-mark, the report added. The brokerage pegs support at Rs 50,300, while resistance is seen at Rs 50,700.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,721.29 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to $1,720.30 per ounce, as per Reuters data.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

RSS gen secy remark reaffirms an old Sangh struggle: how to attract more women to ranks

RSS gen secy remark reaffirms an old Sangh struggle: how to attract more women to ranks

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?
Explained

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement