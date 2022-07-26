Gold Silver Today (26 July): Gold slips Rs 89/10 gms, silver declines Rs 621/kg

Updated: July 26, 2022 2:46:39 pm
Gold Silver Rate: Gold and silver prices opened lower in the major spot markets of the country on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,822 per 10 grams, down Rs 89 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 50,911, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 54,106 per kg, down Rs 621 from Rs 54,727, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|50,822
|50,911
|995
|50,619
|50,707
|916
|46,553
|46,634
|750
|38,117
|38,183
|585
|29,731
|29,783
|Silver
|999
|54,106
|54,727
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,685.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 149.00 (0.29 per cent) at 12:55 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 54,780.00 per kg, up Rs 373.00 (0.69 per cent).
IIFL Securities in their technical report on gold trade said that the prices for gold are expected to trade sideways down as it failed to surpass 55-day EMA and faced selling pressure from the same area.
Subscriber Only Stories
The daily RSI also remained below 50-mark, the report added. The brokerage pegs support at Rs 50,300, while resistance is seen at Rs 50,700.
In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,721.29 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to $1,720.30 per ounce, as per Reuters data.
