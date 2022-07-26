Gold Silver Today (26 July): Gold slips Rs 89/10 gms, silver declines Rs 621/kg

Gold Silver Rate: Gold and silver prices opened lower in the major spot markets of the country on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,822 per 10 grams, down Rs 89 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 50,911, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 54,106 per kg, down Rs 621 from Rs 54,727, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,822 50,911 995 50,619 50,707 916 46,553 46,634 750 38,117 38,183 585 29,731 29,783 Silver 999 54,106 54,727 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,685.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 149.00 (0.29 per cent) at 12:55 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 54,780.00 per kg, up Rs 373.00 (0.69 per cent).

IIFL Securities in their technical report on gold trade said that the prices for gold are expected to trade sideways down as it failed to surpass 55-day EMA and faced selling pressure from the same area.

The daily RSI also remained below 50-mark, the report added. The brokerage pegs support at Rs 50,300, while resistance is seen at Rs 50,700.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,721.29 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to $1,720.30 per ounce, as per Reuters data.