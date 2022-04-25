scorecardresearch
Monday, April 25, 2022
Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 255/10 gm, silver crashes Rs 1,193/kg

Gold Prices Today, 25 April 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,219 per 10 grams, down Rs 255 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 52,474, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,492 per kg, down Rs 1,193 from Rs 66,685. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 25, 2022 4:31:44 pm
Gold Prices Today, Silver price today newsGold, Silver Prices Today Updates: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold and silver prices in key spot markets of the country opened on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,219 per 10 grams, down Rs 255 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 52,474, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,492 per kg, down Rs 1,193 from Rs 66,685, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51,800.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 461.00 (0.88 per cent) at 4:19 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 64,982.00, down Rs 1,564.00 (2.35 per cent).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 52,219 52,474
995 52,010 52,264
916 47,833 48,066
750 39,164 39,356
585 30,548 30,697
Silver 999 65,492 66,685
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the international market, gold prices slipped to their lowest in four weeks on Monday as prospects of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and a stronger dollar dented the precious metal’s appeal, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to $1,916.17 per ounce, earlier hitting its lowest since March 29 at $1,911.80. US gold futures were 0.9 per cent lower at $1,917.60, the report said.

