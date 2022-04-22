Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold rises Rs 281/10 gm, silver dips Rs 146/kg

April 22, 2022 3:25:25 pm
Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold prices in key spot markets of the country opened higher while silver rates slipped on Friday, April 22, 2022.
The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,821 per 10 grams, up Rs 281 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 52,540, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 67,184 per kg, down Rs 146 from Rs 67,330, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 52,463.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 50.00 (0.1 per cent) at 3:10 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 66,458.00, down Rs 667.00 (0.99 per cent).
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|52,821
|52,540
|995
|52,610
|52,330
|916
|48,384
|48,127
|750
|39,616
|39,405
|585
|30,900
|30,736
|Silver
|999
|67,184
|67,330
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
In the global market, gold prices dipped on Friday and were on track for their first weekly loss in three, as rising US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented bullion’s appeal, news agency Reuters reported.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,947.36 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,952.10, the report said.
