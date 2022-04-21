Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold futures dip tracking global cues

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold prices in key spot markets of India were little changed while silver prices opened lower on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,751 per 10 grams, down Rs 1 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 52,752, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 68,355 per kg, down Rs 235 from Rs 68,590, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 52,498.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 130.00 (0.25 per cent) at 12:55 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 68,084, down Rs 322.00 (0.47 per cent).

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 52,751 52,752 995 52,540 52,541 916 48,320 48,321 750 39,563 39,564 585 30,859 30,860 Silver 999 68,355 68,590 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the international market, gold prices eased on Thursday as a rebound in US Treasury yields tempered bullion’s safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis and its potential impact on the global economy, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,950.61 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at $1,953.00, the report said.