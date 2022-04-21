scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Must Read

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold futures dip tracking global cues

Gold Prices Today, 21 April 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,751 per 10 grams, down Rs 1 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 52,752, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 68,355 per kg, down Rs 235 from Rs 68,590. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2022 1:21:06 pm
Gold Prices Today, Silver price today newsGold, Silver Prices Today Updates: Employees process ingots of 99.99% pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold prices in key spot markets of India were little changed while silver prices opened lower on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,751 per 10 grams, down Rs 1 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 52,752, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 68,355 per kg, down Rs 235 from Rs 68,590, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 52,498.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 130.00 (0.25 per cent) at 12:55 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 68,084, down Rs 322.00 (0.47 per cent).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 52,751 52,752
995 52,540 52,541
916 48,320 48,321
750 39,563 39,564
585 30,859 30,860
Silver 999 68,355 68,590
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the international market, gold prices eased on Thursday as a rebound in US Treasury yields tempered bullion’s safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis and its potential impact on the global economy, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,950.61 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at $1,953.00, the report said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement