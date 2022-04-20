Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 947/10 gm, silver declines Rs 2,062/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold and silver prices in key spot markets of the country opened lower on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,552 per 10 grams, down Rs 947 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 53,499, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 68,282 per kg, down Rs 2,062 from Rs 70,344, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 52,375.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 374.00 (0.71 per cent) at 12:15 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 68,110.00, down Rs 660.00 (0.96 per cent).

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 52,552 53,499 995 52,342 53,285 916 48,138 49,005 750 39,414 40,124 585 30,743 31,297 Silver 999 68,282 70,344 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the global market, gold prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a week, as an elevated US dollar and treasury yields continued to weigh on demand for bullion, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,944.06 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since April 11. US gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to $1,944.80, the report said.