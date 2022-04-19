Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 318/10 gm, silver dips Rs 228/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold and silver prices in key spot markets of India opened lower on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 53,285 per 10 grams, down Rs 318 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 53,603, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 69,881 per kg, down Rs 228 from Rs 70,109, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 53,273.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 1.00 (0 per cent) at 1:21 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 70,048.00, up Rs 72.00 (0.1 per cent).

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 53,285 53,603 995 53,072 53,388 916 48,809 49,100 750 39,964 40,202 585 31,172 31,358 Silver 999 69,881 70,109 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the international market, gold edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, with expectations that prices in the near-term could retest bullion’s resistance at the key $2,000 per-ounce level, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,975.36 per ounce, as of 0623 GMT while US gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to $1,978.40, the report said.

“Gold prices steadied, witnessed some profit booking after touching the key ~$2,000 level in the previous session. Ongoing uncertainties between Russia and Ukraine and inflationary pressure is supporting the metal prices; although rising US Yields, Dollar and anticipation of Fed’s aggressive stance in the May meet is keeping a check on metals on higher side. Fed official Bullard mentioned in his speech yesterday that interest rate should be more than 3 per cent to combat against the “very high” inflation. As we approach the next Fed meet, market participants will continue to factor in the tighter monetary policy expectations. Attacks and retaliation between Russia and Ukraine continue to cause distress in the market. Any further update on the peace talk between the two countries could weigh on the overall sentiment,” said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

He further added that market participants today will keep an eye on the US housing number. For the week, he said focus will be on the IMF meetings and Governor Powell’ speech. Broader trends on COMEX could be in the range of $1,965 – 2,000 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 52,780 – 53,700.