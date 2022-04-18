Gold and silver prices today, check here

Gold and silver prices in key spot markets of Mumbai opened higher on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 53,590 per 10 grams, up Rs 370 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,220, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 69,910 per kg, up Rs 594 from Rs 69,316, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 53,560.00, up Rs 568.00 (1.07 per cent) at 1:42 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 69,992.00, up Rs 960.00 (1.39 per cent).