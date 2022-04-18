scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Gold and silver prices today, check here

Gold and silver prices: The 999 purity gold was Rs 53,590 per 10 grams, up Rs 370 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,220, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 69,910 per kg, up Rs 594 from Rs 69,316. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 18, 2022 5:15:34 pm
Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold and silver prices in key spot markets of Mumbai opened higher on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 53,590 per 10 grams, up Rs 370 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,220, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 69,910 per kg, up Rs 594 from Rs 69,316, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 53,560.00, up Rs 568.00 (1.07 per cent) at 1:42 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 69,992.00, up Rs 960.00 (1.39 per cent).

Commodity Purity Opening Price (Rs) Previous Close (Rs)
Gold 999 53,590 53,220
Gold 995 53,375 53,007
Gold 916 49,088 48,750
Gold 750 40,193 39,915
Gold 585 31,350 31,134
Silver 999 69,910 69,316

Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

“Gold as a safe haven are attractive due to soaring inflation and uncertainty in the Russian-Ukraine war. As long as the two factors continue to dominate markets for sentiment – a scenario for a further uptrend in gold price remain intact,” Share India Research noted.

