Gold and silver prices today, check here

Updated: April 18, 2022 5:15:34 pm
Gold and silver prices in key spot markets of Mumbai opened higher on Monday, April 18, 2022.
The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 53,590 per 10 grams, up Rs 370 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,220, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 69,910 per kg, up Rs 594 from Rs 69,316, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 53,560.00, up Rs 568.00 (1.07 per cent) at 1:42 pm while the silver contract for May delivery was at Rs 69,992.00, up Rs 960.00 (1.39 per cent).
|Commodity
|Purity
|Opening Price (Rs)
|Previous Close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|53,590
|53,220
|Gold
|995
|53,375
|53,007
|Gold
|916
|49,088
|48,750
|Gold
|750
|40,193
|39,915
|Gold
|585
|31,350
|31,134
|Silver
|999
|69,910
|69,316
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
“Gold as a safe haven are attractive due to soaring inflation and uncertainty in the Russian-Ukraine war. As long as the two factors continue to dominate markets for sentiment – a scenario for a further uptrend in gold price remain intact,” Share India Research noted.
