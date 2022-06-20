scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Gold and silver prices today: Gold drops Rs 105/10 gm, silver descends by Rs 509/kg

Gold Prices Today, 20 June 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 51,064 per 10 grams, taking a Rs 105 drop from Friday's closing price of Rs 51,169, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 61,067 per kg, falling Rs 509 from Rs 61,576. Read below to check today's bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 2:28:45 pm
Gold, Silver Prices Today Updates: (Photo: File/Representational)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold and silver prices opened lower in the major spot markets, on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 51,064 per 10 grams, down Rs 105 from the Friday’s close of Rs 51,169, while the price of 999 purity silver was 61,067 per kg, falling Rs 509 from Rs 61,576, the date available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,064 51,169
995 50,860 50,964
916 46,775 46,871
750 38,298 38,377
585 29,872 29,934
Silver 999 61,067 61,576

Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,828.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 6.00 (0.01 %), at 1:05 PM, while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 60,765.00 per kg, down Rs 172.00 (0.28 percent), at 1:07 PM.

Explained |Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for India and the global economy

In the global market, gold prices rose in choppy trade on Monday, as a weaker dollar boosted bullion demand, with sparse trading expected due to a US holiday, Reuters reported.

Spot gold firmed 0.2% to $1,843.57 per ounce by 0414 GMT, after falling as much as 0.3% earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,845.40, the report said.

