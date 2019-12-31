Gold rises to 3-month high, set for best year since 2010

One kilogramme fine gold bar are pictured in the Pro Aurum KG in Munich, Germany. (Image source: Bloomberg) One kilogramme fine gold bar are pictured in the Pro Aurum KG in Munich, Germany. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Gold rose to its highest level in more than three months on Tuesday, capping its best year in nearly a decade, on weakening dollar and year-end buying in thin-volume trading.

Spot gold hit its highest since September 25 at $1,524.20 and was last up 0.5 per cent to $1,522.89 per ounce by 0405 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,524.70.

Bullion is set to post its best year since 2010, having gained nearly 19 per cent, mainly driven by a tariff war between the world’s two largest economies and quantitative easing by major central banks.

“One of the main drivers behind gold’s gain is the weakening in the dollar,” said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, adding prices are also rising on bargain hunting in year end.

The dollar slipped against a basket of rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“However, the upside is kind of limited because quantitative easing or rate cutting cycle has come to an end for now and we don’t see a possibility of any rate cuts in 2020,” Yan said.

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times this year before agreeing to pause. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

On the trade front, a Phase 1 deal was likely to be signed next week, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

“With liquidity much reduced in Asia, there is some potential for gold to spike higher on low volume with some risk hedging added into the mix,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA in a note. “The next resistance is at $1,535 an ounce.”

Asian shares slipped as investors locked in gains.

Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold contracts in the week to December 24.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,910.31 per ounce. Plagued by sustained supply deficit, it was the biggest precious metal gainer this year with a gain of over 51 per cent, its best since 2017.

Price of the metal, used mainly in catalytic converters in vehicles, rose to a all-time peak of $1,998.43 on December 17.

Silver rose 1.1 per cent to $18.12, and was poised to register its best year since 2010, rising about 17 per cent.

Platinum gained 1.4 per cent to $971 and for the year was set to gain about 23 per cent, its best since 2009.

