scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Gold prices have fallen, should you invest? What should be your strategy?

Gold Price Today, September 9, 2022: Movements in gold prices over the last two years are a strong indicator of gold being the preferred investment during uncertain times, a pattern that has fuelled price spikes.

Gold Rate Today | Silver Rate Today | Gold Silver Rate TodayToday Gold and Silver Rate in India: Customers select gold jewelry in a jewellery shop at Agartala. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices, after touching their peak during the pandemic in 2020, had dropped nearly 20 per cent to Rs 46,000 per 10 grams by March 2021. As the second wave of the pandemic engulfed India, gold prices surged yet again and remained volatile with an upside bias as geopolitical tensions gripped the world. Currently, gold prices are trading about 10 per cent below their historical high of over Rs 57,000 per 10 grams.

Movements in gold prices over the last two years are a strong indicator of gold being the preferred investment during uncertain times, a pattern that has fuelled price spikes. In recent months, a surge in equity markets and inflation-tightening measures by the central bank have made gold prices quite volatile. However, they are not far from the peak.

So, amid the current scenario when gold prices are trading lower than the historical highs, should you invest in it? If yes, what should your strategy be?

When it comes to growing money as well as conserving it, gold has been a trusted asset for ages. When it comes to risk-adjusted returns, the presence of gold in your portfolio may help balance your returns in tough times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Should you currently invest in gold?

When prices are lower than the historical highs, the case for investing in gold gains ground. Currently, global concerns about stagflation are on the rise as several countries continue to struggle to resume economic activities on a pre-pandemic level. Considering this, gold as an investment asset is likely to remain in demand.

Thus, a short to mid-term investment in gold may look promising. However, having said that, gold prices are not insulated from volatility and corrections. Therefore, rather than timing your investment in gold, it is advisable to keep investing in gold in smaller amounts from the long-term perspective. During phases when gold prices correct by 5-10 per cent or more, the corrections may be used to invest more.

What should your strategy be for investing in gold?

Gold is a safe investment option that can help provide stability to your overall investment portfolio. However, it must be treated more like a hedging option than an investment alone. Here are a few investment strategies to consider when investing in gold:

Advertisement

1. Asset allocation

Asset allocation is key when it comes to investing in gold. Ideally, investment in gold should be up to 10 per cent of your entire portfolio wherein you may start with a 5 per cent allocation and gradually increase it to 10 per cent. If you are highly risk-averse and conservative, aim to keep your exposure to a maximum of 15 per cent. Aggressive investors may consider taking the allocation to 15 per cent only during corrections in gold prices. Going beyond is never advisable as it can hamper the wealth creation journey and you may end up missing out on the better opportunities you could otherwise get by investing in other wealth-creating instruments.

2. Avoid buying physical gold

Unless there is a need for jewellery or ornaments, avoid buying physical gold – coins or bars for investment purposes. Not only does physical gold put you at risk of theft but it is also cumbersome to store. Liquidity too could pose an issue. For instance, I buy physical gold only for the purpose of gifting, never as an investment. If you must invest in physical gold, ensure that you keep the original bills and receipts of your purchase as proof of your ownership.

3. Opt for digital gold instruments

With several innovative gold-related investments now available online, investors may consider investing in gold digitally. Gold ETFs, Gold Funds and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) are three such investments that, while essentially documents, are valued in sync with the value of gold. These investments provide the benefits of investing in physical gold but without the associated risks.

Advertisement

Diversification is key to a successful financial portfolio. If you wish to add gold to your portfolio, do so with digital gold investments while restricting your exposure to 5-10 per cent.

The author is the CEO of BankBazaar.com. The views expressed are that of the author.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 11:30:43 am
Next Story

Influencers respond to government guidelines, say will curb scams… bring transparency

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?
Netflix's plan

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement