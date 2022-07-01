Gold import duty hike: Demand in spot market may not be impacted in the long term, feel analysts

Written by Kritika Singh

The demand for gold in the key spot markets of the country may not see a significant drop in the mid-to-long term despite the sharp hike in the import duty of the precious metal, market experts said. The purchase of the yellow metal in India is predominantly driven by sentiment instead of price and this may not get affected so easily, they said.

On Friday, the government hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to check the current account deficit and rising import of the yellow metal. The duty changes came into effect on June 30. Earlier, the basic customs duty on gold was 7.5 per cent, now it will be 12.5 per cent. Along with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per cent, the effective gold customs duty will be 15 per cent.

“In India, we buy gold on emotional basis…If someone has a wedding in the family, I don’t think it would have a major impact on the purchase,” Ajay Kedia, Managing Director at Kedia Advisory told indianexpress.com.

India is the second-largest consumer of gold and fulfills most of its demand through imports. The latest move by the government raises a few significant questions regarding the prices and the demand for the precious metal in the market.

Kedia believes that the increase in the import duty will cause a momentary dent in the demand for the precious metal, but unlike buyers in the international market, Indians buy gold on emotional grounds. “So there can be a dent in the demand for now, customers will continue to purchase gold in the near future,” he said.

However, he also believes that this hike can take a toll on the demand by the investors in the country, as whenever someone invests in gold their objective is to receive at least an 8 to 10 per cent gain. “With the rise in import duty, the return will be compromised,” he said.

So where investment demand can take a hit, the physical demand for the asset will endure nothing too major.

Speaking about the affordability of the yellow metal, considering the past few months where inflation reached a peak high in the country, Kedia said, “higher inflation has led to a drop in the purchasing power of the people, but jewellery purchases in wedding seasons aren’t planned in a matter of days, such expensive purchases are planned for decades in advance.”

He explained that the expenditure towards gold and silver is already fixed in such cases.

The government’s priority at this point is to combat the high inflation and rising import bills. The top three imports for India are crude oil, gold, and edible oil and since gold is the only non-productive import, government has chosen to raise it. However, in the long run, analysts expect gold to charm again once inflation and recession concerns ease.

Surendra Mehta, National Secretary at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) said that initially for the first three months the demand would be impacted but there’s a certain requirement for gold in our country.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mehta said, “Gold is used by the rural population to save money as a faring mechanism, it is used as a hedge against inflation, as an alternative investment when the other asset classes are in a recession.”

“For the initial two-three months, gold demand will take a hit. However, overall I do not see any changes in the demand pattern,” he added.

On being asked about the impact on demand for the upcoming wedding season, which is in full swing at the moment, Mehta said, “Auspicious days for marriages end on July 10, so purchases for the wedding season have already concluded. The next auspicious season doesn’t start until August-September, so this period is going to be a low demand period anyway.”

Gold prices rose sharply following the announcement of the import hike by the government, hence gold rates closed higher in the key spot markets of the country on Friday.

The 999 purity gold closed at Rs 51,791 per 10 grams, taking a hike of Rs 928 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 50,863, while the 916 purity gold closed at Rs 47,441 per 10 grams, up Rs 850 from the previous day’s closing price of Rs 46,591.

Bullion Purity Today’s close (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,791 50,863 995 51,584 50,659 916 47,441 46,591 750 38,843 38,147 585 30,298 29,755 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 51,601.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 1084.00 (2.15 per cent) at 06:29 PM.

Talking about the import duty impact, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart, agreed with the other market experts and said “with the news of an increase in the import duty of 5 per cent in India, the Gold on MCX may find support towards the levels of Rs 49,500 and resistance towards Rs 52,500 for the August contract.”