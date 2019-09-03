Gold futures up on positive cues

Gold prices rose 0.07 per cent to Rs 39,115 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery for October contracts traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 39,115 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,690 lots.

The yellow metal contracts for the December delivery, however, traded lower by Rs 17, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 39,570 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 172.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants taking positive cues from global markets.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.39 per cent at USD 1,535.40 an ounce in New York.