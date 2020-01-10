Gold futures fall Rs 182 to Rs 39,648 per 10 gm

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 182, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 39,648 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,857 lots. (Image source: Bloomberg) On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 182, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 39,648 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,857 lots. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Gold prices on Friday dropped Rs 182 to Rs 39,648 per 10 gm in futures trade as easing tensions in Middle East reduced gold demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 182, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 39,648 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,857 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 178, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 38,822 per 10 gram in 207 lots.

Concerns over US-Iran standoff eased further after US lawmakers introduced a resolution on Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran, as per marketmen.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.42 per cent lower at USD 1,547.80 an ounce in New York.

