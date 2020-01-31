Gold demand in India declines 9.2% in 2019 as prices jump over 25%

Maximum fall was in December quarter of 2019 when demand fell 18% to 194.3 tonnes. Maximum fall was in December quarter of 2019 when demand fell 18% to 194.3 tonnes.

High prices kept buyers away from the yellow metal leading to a 9.2 per cent decline in demand for gold in India to 690.4 tonnes in the calendar year 2019 as compared to 760.4 tonnes in 2018. The yellow metal glittered in 2019, with prices rising nearly 25 per cent.

The maximum fall happened during the December quarter of 2019 when demand for gold fell 18 per cent to 194.3 tonnes, compared to 236.5 tonnes in the same period of 2018, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report. Standard gold rose from Rs 3,071 to Rs 3,802 per gram during the 12-month period.

However, the value of gold bought by consumers in calendar 2019 rose 3 per cent to Rs 2,17,770 crore from Rs 2,11,860 crore in 2018 as prices and volatility remained high. Total jewellery demand in India for 2019 was down by 9 per cent at 544.6 tonnes as compared to 598 tonnes in 2018. The value of jewellery demand in 2019 was Rs 1,71,790 crore, up by 3 per cent from 2018 (Rs 166,610 crore). Total investment demand for 2019 was down by 10 per cent at 145.8 tonnes in comparison to 162.4 tonnes in 2018. In value terms, gold investment demand was Rs 45,980 crore, up by 2 per cent from 2018 (Rs 45,250 crore).

Total gold recycled in India in 2019 was 119.5 tonnes as compared to 87 tonnes in 2018.

Somasundaram PR, managing director India at World Gold Council, said: “India’s gold demand was 9 per cent lower in 2019, at 690 tonnes, primarily an outcome of a sharp surge in prices of over 20 per cent in the second half (H2). However, in value terms, this reflects a growth of 3 per cent over last year. Growth in H1 was followed by a sharp drop in Q3.”

India’s gold demand value in the December quarter of 2019 was Rs 65,890 crore, a decline of 2 per cent in comparison with the same period a year ago (Rs 67,340 crore). Total jewellery demand in India for the December quarter was down by 17 per cent at 149 tonnes as compared to 180.1 tonnes a year ago. The value of jewellery demand was Rs 50,530 crore, a decline of one per cent from Q4 2018 (Rs 51,270 crore).

Total investment demand for the December quarter was down 20 per cent at 45.3 tonnes in comparison with 56.4 tonnes a year ago. In value terms, gold investment demand was Rs 15,360 crore, a decline of 4 per cent from Rs 16,060 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total gold recycled in India for the quarter was 29.1 tonnes as compared to 18 tonnes.

“Diwali and Dhanteras revived hopes but the volatility coupled with a higher price bar impacted demand, in the lower and middle price bands. Investment demand received some respite during Dhanteras and the ensuing wedding season with 45.3 tonnes – the strongest quarter in the year, as gold clearly proved to be the best performing asset class in 2019. With high prices, recycled gold increased by 37 per cent to a record 119 tonnes,” he said.

The RBI buying was also a positive feature in 2019, lifting its gold reserves by 32.7 tonnes (till November) in 2019.

“Looking ahead, 2020 we expect policy-led and industry-led initiatives to bring a marked shift in making the industry more transparent and organised,” Somasundaram said.

