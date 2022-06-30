scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate drops Rs 189/10 grams, silver at Rs 353/kg

Gold prices today, June 30, 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,970 per 10 grams, down Rs 189 from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 51,159, while the opening price of 999 purity silver was Rs 59,500 per kg, taking a drop of Rs 353 from Rs 59,853. Read further to find out the bullion prices for today. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 2:24:39 pm
Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates (Photo: File/Representational)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Update: The rates of gold and silver opened lower in the key spot markets Thursday.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,970 per 10 grams, dropping Rs 189 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 51,159, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 59,500 per kg, down Rs 353 from the previous day’s closing price of Rs 59,853, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,970 51,159
995 50,766 50,954
916 46,689 46,862
750 38,228 38,369
585 29,817 29,928
Silver 999 59,500 59,853
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

The gold contract for the August delivery was trading at Rs 50,710.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 19.00 (0.04 %)at 12:37 PM on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), while the silver contract for July delivery was trading at Rs 59,258.00 per kg, up Rs 197.00 (0.33 %) at 12:38 PM.

Read |Inflation pressure may not subside soon, more rate hikes likely: Parekh

In the global market, gold was mostly quiet on Thursday, but faced its worst quarter since early 2021 as a remarkable showing from the dollar kept investors away, with bullion’s outlook clouded by top central banks adopting aggressive tactics to fight stubborn inflation, news agency Reuters reported.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

Spot gold was flat at $1,817.01 per ounce by 0615 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $1,816.90, the report said.

Read |What the ban on Russian gold imports means for its increasingly isolated economy

Commenting on the gold prices, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “on Comex, gold is hovering around its support level of $1820, where a sell-on rise is an opportunity and in the near term, it may test the levels of $1800. In the last trading session, precious metals prices remained volatile during ‘the policy panel. The dollar, which moves opposite to Gold prices gained near 0.44% while the benchmark US Treasury yield slipped 3%.

The prices of precious metals may remain down today and selling pressure is expected if the price rises towards resistance levels. On MCX, Gold has resistance at 51200 and support at 50400. The silver September contract has resistance at 61300 and support at 58900.”

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement