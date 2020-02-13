Global pulses body talks about collaboration for increased consumption and cultivation in India

Talking about the flat consumption of pulses in the country, Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) President Cindy Brown talked about the need for government push for the same. (Representational image) Talking about the flat consumption of pulses in the country, Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) President Cindy Brown talked about the need for government push for the same. (Representational image)

Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) – the world wide body of the pulses value chain- is looking to partner with various stakeholders in the pulses industry in India to grow both consumption and cultivation of pulses in the country.

Cindy Brown, GPC president while talking to The Indian Express in Pune, said India’s shift from being the biggest importer of pulses has affected the global markets also.

Since the last few years increased availability of domestically grown pulses have changed India’s status as the biggest importer of pulses. This, Brown said, has affected the global market.

“It has affected the world and trade. I believe the world has changed in pulses production that they grow,” she said. Canada, she said is now exporting more yellow peas than it ever did.

Specialised production, aimed for the markets which differentiate the protein, starch and fibre in pulses can be looked into. GPC, Brown said, is looking to partner with Indian producers and traders to help Indian farmers grow such pulses in the country.

Talking about the flat consumption of pulses in the country, Brown talked about the need for government push for the same. Pulses, although being a part of the Indian diet has taken a beating given the shift towards Western diets.

“GPC is looking towards partnerships to increase consumption of pulses and also to make pulses available easily,” she said. Branding of pulses via government agencies like NAFED can be a game-changer in improving availability.

Increased production, can also make a difference in the country with Brown emphasizing on the role of agricultural extension activities to do the same.

