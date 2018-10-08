Fuel prices surge, petrol reaches Rs 82.03 per litre in national capital, Rs 87.50 in Mumbai

Fuel prices in Mumbai have already peaked compared to other metro cities, and cost Rs 87.50 and Rs 77.30 (which increased by Rs 0.21 and Rs. 0.31 per litre), respectively. (Representational Image) Fuel prices in Mumbai have already peaked compared to other metro cities, and cost Rs 87.50 and Rs 77.30 (which increased by Rs 0.21 and Rs. 0.31 per litre), respectively. (Representational Image)

Days after the central government announced excise duty cut on the fuel prices, fuel prices have further risen Monday after an initial hike on Sunday. The Union government had announced Rs. 2.50 per litre cut in prices however, today, petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 82.03, up from Rs 81.82 (increase by 0.21 per litre) and diesel prices retailed at Rs 73.82, up from Rs 73.53 (increase by 0.29 per litre).

Fuel prices in Mumbai have already peaked compared to other metro cities, and cost Rs 87.50 and Rs 77.30 (which increased by Rs 0.21 and Rs. 0.31 per litre), respectively. Price of petrol stood at Rs 85.26 per litre in Chennai, whereas diesel is now at Rs 78.04 whereas, in Kolkata, prices rose to Rs 83.87 per litre for petrol and Rs 75.67 per litre for diesel. In Bengaluru, petrol prices touched Rs 82.68 and diesel retailed at Rs 74.20.

Fuel prices have witnessed an increase of at least 30 paise per litre adding to the woes of the common man. Opposition parties on Thursday slammed the Centre describing the excise duty cut as an act of applying ‘band aid’ after inflicting a thousand wounds on people, and termed the decision which was announced by Jaitley – a joke played on the people of India.

