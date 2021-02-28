After Kohli, Tendulkar, witnessing centuries by petrol and diesel: Uddhav Thackeray

Taking a dig at the Centre over soaring fuel prices across the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday quipped that “we are now seeing petrol-diesel century”.

“Petrol and diesel prices have gone up. We have seen centuries by Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century,” CM Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In several parts of the country, petrol prices have either touched or are nearing a record high of Rs 100 per litre. The increase follows a spurt in oil prices in the international market, on which India is dependent to meet its 85 per cent of the needs.

Several opposition parties including Congress are conducting protest across the country against the rising fuel price.

The price of petrol in Mumbai was recorded at Rs 97.57 on Sunday while the retail price of diesel was Rs 88.60. The fuel price is revised daily in India. The price is affected by the state levied Value Added Tax (VAT) and the central government’s excise duty apart from the global oil prices and economic trends.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that it is for both the Centre and the states to sit and talk over the rising fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has backed a proposal to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He, however, said the decision will have to be taken by the GST council, news agency PTI reported.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also urged Sitharaman to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the GST.

With inputs from ANI, PTI