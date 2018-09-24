Fuel price hike: Petrol price crosses Rs 90 mark in Mumbai, costs Rs 91.96/litre in Patna today

Last week petrol price breached the 90 rupees mark in ten districts across Maharashtra. Last week petrol price breached the 90 rupees mark in ten districts across Maharashtra.

Fuel prices continue to soar across the country, pushing the petrol price in Mumbai today past the Rs 90 per litre mark. A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 90.08, while the price in Delhi is Rs 82.72. Diesel, meanwhile, is being sold at Rs 78.58 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 74.02 per litre in Delhi. In Patna, petrol is priced at Rs 91.96/litre –one among the highest in the country — and diesel at Rs 79.68/litre.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest fuel retailer in India, petrol is retailing at Rs 83.37/litre in Bengaluru, Rs 82.14/litre in Lucknow, Rs 84.54/ litre in Kolkata, Rs 87.70/litre in Hyderabad, Rs 85.17/litre in Guwahati and 85.99/litre in Chennai. Diesel prices too registered a surge in major metros across the country. In Bengaluru diesel is priced at Rs 74.40/litre, in Lucknow at Rs 74.15/litre, in Kolkata at Rs 75.87/litre, in Hyderabad at Rs 80.51/litre, in Guwahati at Rs 77.40/litre and in Chennai at Rs 78.26/litre.

Express Explained | Why you shouldn’t expect a cut in fuel prices any time soon

Delhi is one of the cities that has the cheapest fuel rates because of lower taxes. Mumbai, on the other hand, has the highest sales tax or VAT. Maharashtra levies 25 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in Mumbai, in addition to a surcharge of Rs 9 for a litre across the state. For diesel, the VAT is 21 per cent in Mumbai, with a surcharge of Rs 1 for a litre across the state. Last week petrol price breached the 90 rupees mark in ten districts across Maharashtra.

While the Opposition has blamed the Union government for not taking enough measures to keep a tab on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of fuel. The government has also ruled out any immediate reduction in excise duty in order to bring down the retail prices of auto fuels, and instead urged the states to take action – cut VAT on fuel.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd