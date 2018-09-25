Fuel price hike: Petrol above Rs 90/litre in Mumbai, Rs 82.26/litre in Delhi

The fuel prices are the highest in Maharashtra due to the heavy VAT levied on them. The fuel prices are the highest in Maharashtra due to the heavy VAT levied on them.

Petrol prices on Tuesday continued to hover above Rs 90 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices also hit new highs for the second consecutive day, retailing at Rs 78.69 per litre in Mumbai. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 82.86, while the diesel is priced at Rs 74.12 a litre. The fuel prices are the highest in Maharashtra due to the heavy VAT levied on them.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest fuel retailer in India, a litre of petrol in Bengaluru costs Rs 83.37, in Hyderabad Rs 87.84, in Lucknow Rs 85.25, in Chennai Rs 86.13 and in Kolkata Rs 84.68. Diesel, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 74.40 a litre in Bengaluru, Rs 74.25/litre in Lucknow, Rs 80.62/litre in Hyderabad, Rs 78.36/litre in Chennai and Rs 75.97/litre in Kolkata.

The Maharashtra Congress Monday performed a solemn “shraaddh” (a post-death ritual) of cans of petrol and diesel, and US Dollar on the first day of “Pitrupaksh” in wake of the spiralling fuel prices in the state.

The party also said the fuesl have now become befitting gifts for weddings. “States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and others have already reduced taxes on fuel. Why can’t Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis follow suit and reduce people’s misery,” Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said.

In many districts in the state like Nanded, Amravati, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Jalgaon, the petrol prices ranged between Rs 85 and Rs 91-plus.

While the Opposition has blamed the Union government for not taking enough measures to keep a tab on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of fuel.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd