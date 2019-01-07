Fuel prices rise for first time in 2019, petrol at Rs 68.50 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices Monday surged for the first time in 2019, rising to Rs 68.50 and 62.24 in Delhi respectively. While the petrol price rose by 21 paisa a litre in Delhi, diesel price went up by 8 paisa. In Mumbai, where fuel is costlier due to high local taxes, petrol price rose to Rs 74.16 per litre and diesel was at Rs 65.12.

Earlier, on December 31, petrol prices touched their lowest in 2018, while diesel prices reached the lowest since March, after rising to a record high in October. The dip in the prices followed the US’ decision to

allow eight nations, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Italy and Taiwan, to continue importing oil from Iran.

The domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee, as per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government increased tax rates on petrol and diesel to 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, citing adverse impact on the state revenue collection due to continuous fall in the prices of crude oil in international market.