Fuel demand touches 11-month high, but stays below pre-Covid levels

India’s total fuel demand hit an 11-month high in December, but still remained 2 per cent below pre-Covid levels.

The total demand for fuel products in December was 18.60 million tonnes, down from 18.95 million tonnes in the year-ago period, but up 4 per cent, compared to November, according to data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Fuel demand fell sharply in March after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The recovery of demand for fuels has also been hit by periodic lockdowns in various states which have set up containment zones and maintained localised lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid.

Demand for petrol was up 9.3 per cent at 2.47 million tonnes in December, while demand for diesel remained 2.7 per cent below pre-Covid levels at 7.18 million tonnes in the same period. Petrol demand has consistently posted growth since September while diesel demand has only posted growth of 7.4 per cent growth in October.