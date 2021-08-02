Fuel demand picks up in July, petrol back to pre-Covid level

This is the second straight month that showed a rise in consumption since March. (Representational)

The country’s fuel demand picked up in July as easing of pandemic-related restrictions accelerated economic activity, helping petrol consumption reach pre-Covid levels, preliminary sales data showed on Sunday.

State-owned fuel retailers sold 2.37 million tonnes of petrol in July, up 17 per cent from the year earlier period. It was 3.56 per cent higher than pre-Covid petrol sales of 2.39 million tonnes in July 2019.

Sales of diesel — the most used fuel in the country — rose 12.36 per cent to 5.45 million tonnes over the previous year, but was down 10.9 per cent from July 2019.

This is the second straight month that showed a rise in consumption since March.

Fuel demand had recovered to near-normal levels in March before the onset of the second wave of Covid infections led to the re-imposition of lockdowns in different states, stalling mobility and muting economic activity.

Consumption in May slumped to its lowest since August last year amid lockdowns and restrictions in several states.