Equity funds back in favour, gold ETF flows drop: AMFI

Gold prices have moderated recently after reaching fresh highs in the bull run at the start of the year, which may have allowed investors to book some profits.

Inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) fell 78% month-on-month (m-o-m) in February after booming in January, while those into equity-oriented mutual funds rose, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. The sharp moderation in flows into ETFs led to inflows for the overall mutual fund industry dropping to Rs 94,543 crore from Rs 1.56 lakh crore. Flows into debt-oriented funds also fell sharply.

Flows into gold ETFs moderated sharply to Rs 5,255 crore after it had more than doubled and crossed flows into equity funds for the first time in January. This also comes after flows into gold ETFs had risen for three straight months. “Gold ETFs, which saw record inflows in January 2026, appear to have moderated, suggesting that some of that defensive positioning is unwinding and equity is regaining its appeal as the preferred vehicle for long-term wealth creation,” said Nitin Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of mutual funds at InCred Money.