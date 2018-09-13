‘DSF bid round-II may attract $1.2-billion funds’

The e-bidding portal is open till December 18. The e-bidding portal is open till December 18.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) is hopeful of achieving $1.2 billion worth of investments after the second round of bidding of discovered small fields (DSFs) is completed by the bidders.

The government launched the bid round II under DSF for international competitive bidding on August 9 this year which opens up fresh opportunity for new players to enter the sector with minimal risk.

“The total investment committed in the DSF-I was $600 million. We expect it to double this time to at least to $1.2 billion. In the second round of bidding, the area is doubled and reserves are also doubled when compared to round 1. The area is 3,000 sq km and reserves are 190 mmtoe (million metric tonnes of oil equivalent),” VP Joy, director general, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, said in an investors’ meet for DSF bid round II in Hyderabad. This round has attracted a few international players as well. He said the import dependence, which is currently about 82 per cent, is expected to be reduced by 10 per cent by 2022.

Under this bid, 25 contract areas are on offer covering 59 discovered small fields which include 15 onland and 10 shallow onshore, spread over 3,000 sq km with prospective resource base of over 190 mmtoe.

It is aligned with the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) with a revenue sharing model along with reduced royalty rates and no cess, single license for all hydrocarbons besides pricing and marketing freedom, he said. —FE

