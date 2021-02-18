Diesel breaches Rs 80/litre mark in Delhi: Here’s are auto fuel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a; fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel continued to rally for the tenth consecutive day and touch new highs across the country on Thursday, February 18, 2021. In the national capital, petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre and diesel got dearer by 32 paise to breach the Rs 80 per litre mark.

Following the latest price hike, diesel in the national capital is now retailing at Rs 80.27 a litre while petrol is selling at Rs 89.88. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 96.32 while diesel costs Rs 87.32, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, petrol climbed to Rs 100.49 and diesel soared to Rs 92.47 per litre. Petrol had hit the Rs 100/litre-mark on Wednesday. It is the highest retail price of the key auto fuel across the country.

Prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state as taxes are levied on them by both central as well as the state governments.

The auto fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices rose as much as a dollar on Thursday, extending this week’s gains and hitting 13-month highs, as a cold snap sweeping Texas and surrounding regions shut at least a fifth of US refining output and a million barrels of crude production, news agency Reuters said in a report earlier in the day.

MUST READ | Why are prices of petrol and diesel rising in India?

Brent crude climbed 93 cents (1.5 per cent) to $65.27 a barrel by 0219 GMT, touching its highest since Jan. 20, 2020. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 76 cents (1.2 per cent) to $61.90 a barrel, registering its highest since Jan. 8, 2020. Both benchmarks rose about $1 on Wednesday and have gained more than 6 per cent since their close last Thursday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, February 18, 2021: