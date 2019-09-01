Dharmendra Pradhan discusses areas of cooperation with Russia

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow on Friday, with the two reviewing the current status of cooperation and identified various opportunities in which to increase their engagement.

Pradhan had reached the Russian capital on August 29, as part of his two-day visit on the invitation of Novak.

During the visit he held a series of high-level bilateral engagements with Russian Government and private sector entities from energy and steel sectors.

During the ministers’ discussion, diverse issues including mutual investment in each other’s countries, building robust energy relationships, protecting both energy producers and consumer etc were taken up. Further, representatives from oil and gas companies of both countries from public and private sectors were also a part of the discussions.

The two Ministers stated their support for increasing energy relations and welcomed the initiatives of the companies which have resulted in the energy sector becoming one of the important pillars of India-Russia relations.