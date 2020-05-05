Diesel price surges Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi, Petrol gets dearer by Rs 1.67 as state govt raises VAT

A petrol pump nozzle. (Image source: Bloomberg) A petrol pump nozzle. (Image source: Bloomberg)

In a significant move, the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital have been raised sharply by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday after the Delhi government hiked the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the two key fuels.

After remaining stable for nearly 50 days, diesel price surged by Rs 7.10 per litre in Delhi while the price of petrol climbed Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71.26 a litre up from Rs 69.59, while diesel is retailing at Rs 69.39 a litre as against Rs 62.29.

The state government in Delhi has raised the VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent earlier, while for diesel, the VAT has been sharply raised to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.

The OMCs have not changed the prices of petrol and diesel since the mid of March, however, a rise in VAT by various state governments in the recent weeks have led to a rise in the retail prices of the key automobile fuels.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently not under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

– with inputs from PTI

