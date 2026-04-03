Critical petrochemical products get full customs duty exemption

The Centre has been taking a series of measures to address the supply-chain bottlenecks.

With an aim to reduce cost pressure for downstream sectors and key industries using petrochemical products as primary inputs amid the ongoing West Asia war, the government has given full customs duty exemption on import of critical petrochemical products till June 30.

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“In light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the consequent disruptions in global supply chains, the government of India has decided to provide full Customs Duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till 30th June, 2026,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

This measure has been taken as a “temporary and targeted relief” in order to ensure continued availability of critical petrochemical inputs for domestic industry, reduce cost pressures on downstream sectors, and safeguard supply stability in the country, the Ministry said.