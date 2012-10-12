Copper,lead remain weak on reduced offtake

Copper and lead remained weak for the second straight day and shed Rs 2 per kg in the wholesale non-ferrous metal market today due to reduced offtake by industrial units.

Traders said reduced offtake by industrial units kept pressure on copper and lead prices.

In the national capital,copper mixed,lead ingot and lead imported were remained weak and shed another Rs 2 each to Rs 397,Rs 130 and Rs 128 per kg,respectively. The following are metal rates per kg: Zinc ingot 108-112,nickel plate (4×4) 1,028-1,031,gun metal scrap 227,bell metal scrap 229,copper mixed scrap 397,chadri deshi 285.

Lead ingot 130,lead imported 128,aluminium ingots 131,sheet cutting 132,aluminium wire scrap 138 and aluminium utensils scrap 131.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App