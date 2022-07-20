scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 20, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Commodity prices today news update: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 6:04:05 pm
Commodity prices today: A bowl full of fresh vegetables. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other major pulses sold in the city, tur/arhar dal retailed at Rs 107 per kg, moong dal was sold at Rs 100, Masoor dal was available for Rs 92, while gram dal, the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 69 per kg, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 38 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 28 and Rs 30, respectively, in Delhi.

Explained |Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 28 30 38 69 107 115 100 92
Mumbai 39 23 31 78 117 119 121 102
Kolkata 30 29 42 74 108 101 104 102
Guwahati 29 30 55 63 91 80 91 88
Chennai 36 27 16 71 105 112 102 93

 

