Commodity prices today, July 20, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other major pulses sold in the city, tur/arhar dal retailed at Rs 107 per kg, moong dal was sold at Rs 100, Masoor dal was available for Rs 92, while gram dal, the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 69 per kg, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 38 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 28 and Rs 30, respectively, in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India: