Commodity prices today, July 8: Here are the prices of key vegetables and pulses in top cities

Updated: July 8, 2022 6:08:31 pm
Vegetable and pulses price today: Urad dal remained the most expensive pulse in the national capital, retailing at Rs 117 per kg today. Among the key pulses sold in the city, tur/arhar dal was priced at Rs 100 per kg while moong dal was available for Rs 98 per kg, data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website showed.
Among other pulses, masoor dal retailed at Rs 92 per kg. Gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan) was priced at Rs 70 per kg, the data showed.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was being sold at Rs 47 per kg, while potato and onion were retailing at Rs 27 and Rs 26, respectively in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|27
|26
|47
|70
|100
|117
|98
|92
|Mumbai
|35
|26
|45
|79
|115
|120
|120
|102
|Kolkata
|30
|27
|53
|71
|104
|97
|100
|100
|Guwahati
|28
|28
|60
|64
|91
|85
|91
|88
|Chennai
|37
|27
|22
|69
|96
|97
|92
|89
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
