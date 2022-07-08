scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 8: Here are the prices of key vegetables and pulses in top cities

Commodity prices news: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city: 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2022 6:08:31 pm
People purchasing vegetables from a wholesale market. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Vegetable and pulses price today: Urad dal remained the most expensive pulse in the national capital, retailing at Rs 117 per kg today. Among the key pulses sold in the city, tur/arhar dal was priced at Rs 100 per kg while moong dal was available for Rs 98 per kg, data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website showed.

Among other pulses, masoor dal retailed at Rs 92 per kg. Gram dal, the key ingredient to prepare gram flour (besan) was priced at Rs 70 per kg, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was being sold at Rs 47 per kg, while potato and onion were retailing at Rs 27 and Rs 26, respectively in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 27 26 47 70 100 117 98 92
Mumbai 35 26 45 79 115 120 120 102
Kolkata 30 27 53 71 104 97 100 100
Guwahati 28 28 60 64 91 85 91 88
Chennai 37 27 22 69 96 97 92 89

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)

