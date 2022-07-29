Commodity prices today, July 29, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

July 29, 2022 5:36:56 pm
Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Friday, July 29, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 117 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.
Among the other pulses sold in the city, moong dal was available for Rs 100 per kg, while tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 108. Masoor dal was available for Rs 92 per kg, while gram dal the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was priced at Rs 70, the data showed.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 32 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 25 and Rs 28, respectively, in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|25
|28
|32
|70
|108
|117
|100
|92
|Mumbai
|34
|21
|28
|74
|113
|115
|117
|98
|Kolkata
|29
|29
|35
|75
|112
|105
|104
|102
|Guwahati
|29
|30
|45
|64
|93
|80
|90
|88
|Chennai
|37
|27
|15
|69
|106
|111
|101
|95
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
