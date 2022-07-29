scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Commodity prices today, July 29, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

Commodity prices today news update: Here are the retail rates for essential vegetables and pulses in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 5:36:56 pm
Commodity prices today: a variety of vegetables and nuts on display. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Friday, July 29, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 117 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other pulses sold in the city, moong dal was available for Rs 100 per kg, while tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 108. Masoor dal was available for Rs 92 per kg, while gram dal the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was priced at Rs 70, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 32 per kg, while potato and onion were sold at Rs 25 and Rs 28, respectively, in Delhi.

Read |IOC posts Rs 1,992.53 crore net loss in Q1 on petrol, diesel price freeze

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal
Delhi 25 28 32 70 108 117 100 92
Mumbai 34 21 28 74 113 115 117 98
Kolkata 29 29 35 75 112 105 104 102
Guwahati 29 30 45 64 93 80 90 88
Chennai 37 27 15 69 106 111 101 95

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)

