Commodity prices today, July 27, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.

Among the other pulses sold in the city, moong dal was available for Rs 100 per kg, while masoor dal costs Rs 92. Tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 107 per kg, while gram dal the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 70, the data showed.

Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 33 per kg, while potato and onion both were sold at Rs 28 in Delhi.

Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:

City Potato Onion Tomato Gram Dal Tur/Arhar Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal Delhi 28 28 33 70 107 115 100 92 Mumbai 36 21 28 77 115 118 119 100 Kolkata 28 29 35 75 111 105 104 102 Guwahati 29 30 45 64 93 80 90 88 Chennai 37 27 16 69 105 109 99 93

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)