Commodity prices today, July 27, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city

Vegetables and pulses price today: Urad dal was the most expensive pulse in the national capital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. It was retailing at Rs 115 per kg, as per data available on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website.
Among the other pulses sold in the city, moong dal was available for Rs 100 per kg, while masoor dal costs Rs 92. Tur/arhar dal was available for Rs 107 per kg, while gram dal the key ingredient to make besan (gram flour) was available for Rs 70, the data showed.
Among the key vegetables, tomato was priced at Rs 33 per kg, while potato and onion both were sold at Rs 28 in Delhi.
Here are today’s vegetable and pulses prices (in Rs/kg) in the top five cities of India:
|City
|Potato
|Onion
|Tomato
|Gram Dal
|Tur/Arhar Dal
|Urad Dal
|Moong Dal
|Masoor Dal
|Delhi
|28
|28
|33
|70
|107
|115
|100
|92
|Mumbai
|36
|21
|28
|77
|115
|118
|119
|100
|Kolkata
|28
|29
|35
|75
|111
|105
|104
|102
|Guwahati
|29
|30
|45
|64
|93
|80
|90
|88
|Chennai
|37
|27
|16
|69
|105
|109
|99
|93
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division)
